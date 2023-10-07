Head of regional council killed in Israel, following shootout with terrorists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Head of the Shaar ha-Negev regional council in the southern district of Israel Ofir Liebstein, was killed in a shootout with terrorists, Trend reports.

Ofir Liebstein was killed protecting residents from terrorist attacks. His duties are currently performed by Deputy head of the council Yossi Keren. The leadership of the regional council continues its activities in emergency conditions.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.