Israel destroys Hamas headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Hamas headquarters in the Tel Elhua area of ​​the Gaza Strip was destroyed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.