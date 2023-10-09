Israel reveals number of targets destroyed in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Israeli army neutralized more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad radical groups last night, the press service of the Israeli army said, Trend reports.

According to the press service, Israeli army's fighter aircrafts and helicopters, as well as artillery, struck the targets overnight.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, the fight against radicals continues in six regions of southern Israel, on the border with the Gaza Strip.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.