Israel calls Gaza's parliament, civilian ministries legitimate targets to strike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Gaza parliament and civilian ministries are legitimate targets of the Israeli army in military operations against Hamas, a representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Colonel Richard Hecht said, Trend reports.

Hecht noted that the Israeli army intensified attacks against Hamas militants by shelling Gaza City.

The attacks from the Hamas militants killed more than 900 Israelis, and the death toll from strikes on the Gaza Strip reached 687 people.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".