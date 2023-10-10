Israel launches full-scale attack on Gaza Strip - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Israeli army launches a full-scale attack on the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

"Here you will have the opportunity to change reality. Hamas wanted change in Gaza, now it will change 180 degrees from what they expected," Yoav Galant stated.

He added they will regret this moment, Gaza will never return to what it was.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,806 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".