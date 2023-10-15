Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel Materials 15 October 2023 23:22 (UTC +04:00)
Netanyahu invites Biden to visit Israel

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden for a solidarity visit to Israel, Netanyahu's aide said, Trend reports.

Netanyahu's office and the White House are actively reviewing the specifics of this invitation and are showing a favorable inclination.

However, there has been no immediate confirmation from Washington regarding this matter.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

