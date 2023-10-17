President Biden set to visit Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. US President Joe Biden is expected in Israel on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed, Trend reports.

"He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world," Blinken wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden for a solidarity visit to Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis. More than 1,300 buildings were destroyed in the area.