Israel Materials 23 November 2023 19:49 (UTC +04:00)
Gaza strip ceasefire to take effect on November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will take effect on November 24 (at 09:00 GMT+4), Trend reports, referring to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other details have not been disclosed yet.

Previously, Israel has approved a plan to return at least 50 hostages from the Gaza Strip within four days.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

