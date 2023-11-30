Terrorist attack in Jerusalem leaves several people injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A terrorist attack occurred in Jerusalem, the Israeli TV channel said, Trend reports.

According to the broadcaster, at least eight individuals were hurt in the terrorist incident, and the terrorist was neutralized.

On October 7, Israel was subjected to a coordinated strike. From the start, a huge rocket bombardment from Gaza Strip territory was launched, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

Following a huge missile attack from the Gaza Strip, Israel declared a state of war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a massive reservist gathering.

