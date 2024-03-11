Israeli PM expects operation in Gaza to last no more than two months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Israeli army will end military operations in the Gaza Strip within the next two months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

"Maybe it will take six weeks, maybe four," he added.

The prime minister noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had already destroyed 75% of the “combat terrorist battalions of the Hamas group.”

“We are approaching the final part,” he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.