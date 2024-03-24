Israeli army announces new strikes in southern Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Israeli military has launched new strikes on Lebanese territory in response to shelling in the northern part of the country, the army press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the day at least three launches of anti-tank missiles were recorded in the direction of the settlements of Shtula and Reches Ramim in northern Israel.

"The IDF carried out strikes on the sources of the launches, as well as additional areas in Lebanon, to eliminate the threat," the press service noted.