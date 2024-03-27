Israeli army neutralizes deputy head of military wing of Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Israeli army said it had neutralized the deputy commander of Hamas' military wing, Marwan Issa, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Issa was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza earlier this month.

Hagari said that besides Issa, one of the senior Hamas commanders was killed as a result of an Israeli army strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp on March 10.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.