Israel proposes to the UN to abolish UNRWA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Israel has proposed to the UN to abolish the Near East Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and transfer its powers to another agency, Trend reports.

According to information, the Israeli initiative involves the transfer of UNRWA staff to one of the other UN agencies, for example, the World Food Program.

UN aid workers are reported to be convinced that only UNRWA has the resources and authority to deliver food to the Gaza Strip, and that any attempt to abolish the agency for political reasons would be disastrous.