Israeli army leaves Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Israeli army soldiers leave the Al-Shifa Medical Center after a military operation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to the report, after a military operation that lasted almost two weeks, Israeli soldiers are "completely withdrawing from the Al-Shifa complex and its surroundings."

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.