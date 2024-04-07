Israel reports destruction of Hamas forces in Khan Yunis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The withdrawal of units of the 98th Brigade from Khan Yunis, located in the Gaza Strip, is associated with the completion of the operation to eliminate the military structure of the Palestinian Hamas movement in this city, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

He also noted that the military continues to prepare for new tasks, including operations in Rafah in the south of the sector. "We withdrew our forces from Khan Yunis after Hamas ceased to have a military presence in the city. Our troops left the area to prepare for future missions, including the mission in Rafah," the minister says.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7,2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.