EN
RU
AZ
TR
FA
News Terminal
Menu
Latest
Azerbaijan
Politics
Economy
Society
Other News
Economy
Green Economy
Oil&Gas
ICT
Finance
Business
Construction
Transport
Tourism
Tenders
Iran
Nuclear Program
Politics
Business
Society
Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan
Turkmenistan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
South Caucasus
Armenia
Georgia
World
Türkiye
Russia
Israel
Arab World
Other News
Europe
US
Azernews.az
İDMAN.BİZ
DHA Press
...
Home
World
Israel
Iran strikes Israel with drone (VIDEO)
Israel
Materials
14 April 2024 00:05 (UTC +04:00)
Follow Trend on
Whatsapp
Telegram
Facebook
Twitter
News
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.
Iran has attacked Israel with drone, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Latest
Latest
Türkiye announces volume of chemical exports to France
01:10 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Iranian attack on Israel to ‘unfold over a number of hours’, White House says
01:09 (UTC+04)
US
Materials
US to support Israel’s defense against Iran - White House
00:56 (UTC+04)
US
Materials
Iran officially confirms strikes on Israel
00:49 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Israel closes airspace
00:48 (UTC+04)
Israel
Materials
Israel has long been preparing for possibility of direct attack from Iran - Netanyahu
00:28 (UTC+04)
Israel
Materials
Iranian drones heading towards Israel from southern Iraq
00:26 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Israeli Air Force defense and attack systems are on alert
00:11 (UTC+04)
Israel
Materials
Iran strikes Israel with drone (VIDEO)
00:05 (UTC+04)
Israel
Materials
Türkiye's exports of leather goods to Iran announced
13 April 23:11 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Azerbaijan tallies volume of incoming remittances from Russia
13 April 22:10 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Middle East
13 April 21:48 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
Azerbaijani Land Forces hold meeting on results of first quarter
13 April 20:46 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
WB projects widening fiscal deficit for Kyrgyzstan
13 April 20:10 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Over 170 people evacuated following cable car accident in Türkiye
13 April 19:46 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Family members of German diplomats leave Iran
13 April 19:10 (UTC+04)
World
Materials
Kyrgyzstan boosts passenger car exports to Russia
13 April 18:11 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector
13 April 17:59 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
IEA anticipates marginal decline in oil consumption for OECD Europe
13 April 17:10 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
North-West China experiences heavy earthquake
13 April 16:57 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's green economy
13 April 16:34 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
Uzbekistan shares import volume of mineral fuels, lubricating oils
13 April 16:19 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Iran seizes vessel in Strait of Hormuz
13 April 15:40 (UTC+04)
Iran
Materials
Azerbaijani FM meets with candidate for UNESCO director-general post
13 April 15:31 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin gains in price
13 April 14:59 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Iran's Mercantile Exchange achieves weekly sales rise
13 April 14:53 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
IEA forecasts continued slowdown in global oil demand growth
13 April 14:38 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's fuel and energy sector
13 April 14:25 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Kazakhstan calls off Astana International Forum
13 April 14:03 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Middle Corridor poses flagship project of cooperation for many states - expert
13 April 13:55 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Kazakhstan, Armenia see triple surge in trade turnover
13 April 13:33 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund recaps its spending in 1Q2024
13 April 13:18 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Netherlands to shut embassy in Iran's Tehran
13 April 13:15 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
Iran's Karoon oil and gas producer fully implements plan
13 April 13:08 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Austria warns nationals to desist from going to Iran
13 April 13:02 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
Iran's imports from Russia make new strides
13 April 12:52 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Iran gears up non-oil exports to Russia
13 April 12:44 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Iran's non-oil trade with Russia builds up
13 April 12:36 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Azerbaijani wrestler talks his performance at Olympic Qualifying Tournament (PHOTO/VIDEO)
13 April 12:34 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Non-oil exports via Iran's Hormuzgan Province customs hike
13 April 12:29 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
President of Kyrgyzstan outlines cost recovery plan for Kambarata-1 HPP
13 April 12:22 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Top nations for Uzbekistan's horticulture exports disclosed
13 April 12:18 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kyrgyzstan discloses timeline to wipe off external debt
13 April 12:05 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Middle Corridor drawing interest of European partners - Kazakh president
13 April 11:58 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Cargo turnover of Türkiye's Milas-Bodrum international airport announced
13 April 11:56 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
President of Kazakhstan to pay visit to Armenia
13 April 11:51 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Kazakhstan committed to quick establishment of peace between Baku, Yerevan - Tokayev
13 April 11:47 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launch freightage-friendly e-permit
13 April 11:45 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijani delegation to join Abu Dhabi's hydrogen conference
13 April 11:38 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
EIB to consult adapting financial mechanisms for lending to green projects
13 April 11:32 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
Kyrgyzstan reveals growth in international reserves and gold holdings
13 April 11:27 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Türkiye's Antalya cable car accident evacuates roughly hundred
13 April 11:21 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Earthquake hits Türkiye
13 April 11:11 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Iran’s IRENEX reveals products to be on sale for April 13
13 April 11:08 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Kazakhstan's National Bank schedules launching unified QR code system
13 April 11:05 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 13
13 April 11:00 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Uzbekistan counts number of foreign capital-run enterprises
13 April 10:43 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
US, Bulgaria discuss implementation of Vertical Corridor initiative
13 April 10:42 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
US deputy secretary of state to pay visit to Türkiye
13 April 10:38 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Police detect and seize next round of ammunition in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
13 April 10:35 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Kyrgyzstan opens IT hub in its Jalal-Abad
13 April 10:33 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Azerbaijan cuts remittances to Türkiye
13 April 10:27 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Georgia's imports of textiles from Türkiye announced
13 April 10:22 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Floods force thousands to evacuate in Kazakhstan
13 April 10:19 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
ECFR expert pushes EU to focus more on Middle Corridor
13 April 10:13 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with JICA to improve irrigation canal equipment
13 April 10:03 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Middle Corridor can strengthen EU's role in Caspian region, CA, and Türkiye - expert
13 April 10:01 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Modelling scenarios for Russian gas supplies amidst sanction discussions
13 April 10:01 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
EC announces new survey on joint procurement of hydrocarbons
13 April 09:58 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
President of Tajikistan urges immediate aid for flood-hit Kazakhstan
13 April 09:51 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Azerbaijani official briefs Greece on COP29 preparations
13 April 09:46 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kazakhstan to play active role in COP29 in Azerbaijan
13 April 09:41 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
Kristalina Georgieva secures second term as IMF managing director
13 April 09:32 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani Army positions
13 April 09:12 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
EBRD approves loan to enhance green economy in Tajikistan
13 April 09:11 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Turkmenistan's transport and communication sectors show growth
13 April 08:10 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
World Bank revises GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
13 April 07:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining - Delphine Pronk (PHOTO)
13 April 06:01 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbekneftegaz reveals import volume for 1Q2024
13 April 04:32 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kristalina Georgieva to head IMF for second term
13 April 02:48 (UTC+04)
World
Materials
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover ramps up
13 April 01:20 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Elchin Amirbayov makes working visit to Slovenia
12 April 23:52 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies
12 April 22:23 (UTC+04)
World
Materials
World Bank reports on Kyrgyzstan's current account deficit diminution
12 April 22:15 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Macron accused of involvement in bloody terrorist attack
12 April 21:37 (UTC+04)
World
Materials
Azerbaijani MFA announces number of Armenia-planted landmine victims
12 April 21:19 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Tajik President to visit Azerbaijan
12 April 20:12 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
WB projects Tajikistan's fiscal deficit to widen in medium term
12 April 20:11 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Members of EU Committee visited Aghdam and Fuzuli (PHOTO)
12 April 19:50 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Tajikistan to witness rise in investment inflows in 2024, says WB
12 April 19:00 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire
12 April 18:57 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Injured as result of mine explosion in Aghdam taken to Barda Central District Hospital (PHOTO)
12 April 18:45 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
OPEC forecasts further drop in Russian liquid output
12 April 18:15 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Russia summons French Ambassador to MFA
12 April 18:02 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
F1 announces timeline of Azerbaijan Grand Prix for 2025
12 April 17:53 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at CIS Council meeting
12 April 17:40 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to pay full reparation for environmental damage
12 April 17:14 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
World Bank envisages reduction in Uzbekistan's inflation rate for 2024-2026
12 April 17:10 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Armenia put numerous wildlife species at risk in Azerbaijan - MFA
12 April 16:58 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijani championship facing one of top interesting seasons - Qarabag FC player (VIDEO)
12 April 16:30 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
WB predicts decline in Tajikistan's current account surplus
12 April 16:28 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Azerbaijan's presidential aide parleys with EU Political & Security Committee reps (PHOTO)
12 April 16:08 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increases
12 April 16:05 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Kazakhstan-EU rail, road freight climbs in 2023
12 April 15:34 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani SOCAR Downstream highlights transition to 'green' operating standards
12 April 15:32 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
West trying to undermine agreements on stabilizing situation in S. Caucasus - Russian FM
12 April 15:21 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kazakhstan, Finland ink deal to enhance container shipping along China route
12 April 15:15 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Mine explosion reported in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, followed by casualties
12 April 15:12 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Uzbekistan plans to ban e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems
12 April 15:08 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation within COP29
12 April 14:58 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Upcoming CIS CMFA meeting to be held in Moscow - Sergei Lebedev
12 April 14:53 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
Kazakhstan Railways moves over 61.4M tons of cargo, boosts exports
12 April 14:44 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Russia's Utair to conduct flights to Uzbekistan's Ferghana
12 April 14:37 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
OECD liquid production set to surge in 2024, OPEC says
12 April 14:17 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Kyrgyzstan launches construction of solar power station
12 April 14:15 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Türkiye's Kahramanmarash hit by earthquake
12 April 14:10 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
BSTDB completes first-ever transaction with Currency Exchange Fund
12 April 14:05 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Tehran to host exhibition-conference on renewable energy sources
12 April 14:02 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
OPEC updates on Iran's crude output in Mar. 2024
12 April 13:47 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Europe marks record in gas storage levels
12 April 13:38 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
IEA expects rise in Kazakhstan's oil production in 2025
12 April 13:34 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan continues restoring energy infrastructure in liberated Kalbajar
12 April 13:25 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
IEA shares forecast on Azerbaijan's oil output in 2025
12 April 13:15 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan's Lachin may receive status of cultural capital of CIS
12 April 13:14 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
IEA updates on Azerbaijan's oil production in Mar. 2024
12 April 13:05 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani, Belarusian FMs discuss strategic partnership (PHOTO)
12 April 12:56 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kyrgyzstan prioritizes cooperation with global financial bodies, Zhaparov says
12 April 12:45 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar discovers abandoned ammunition
12 April 12:26 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Baku to host screening of Lithuanian director's documentary movie
12 April 12:04 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Injury of Azerbaijani border guard questions need for EU mission in Armenia
12 April 11:59 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Türkiye recaps passenger traffic at Mugla's Dalaman Int'l Airport for March 2024
12 April 11:58 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Armenia acknowledges its fault for border shootout with Azerbaijan
12 April 11:48 (UTC+04)
Armenia
Materials
Uzbekistan to host second summit of Central Asian countries and Gulf Cooperation Council
12 April 11:38 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Trading provides insight on global oil prices
12 April 11:05 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
World Bank releases forecast for Uzbekistan’s GDP growth
12 April 10:56 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
WB reveals investments for Tajikistan's critical infrastructure resilience project
12 April 10:36 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Kyrgyzstan discloses data on GDP growth in 1Q2024
12 April 10:14 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Uzbekistan, Hungary sign number of contracts in various spheres
12 April 10:06 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
MOL Group unveils largest green hydrogen plant in Central and Eastern Europe
12 April 09:56 (UTC+04)
Green Economy
Materials
Money inflow to Kyrgyzstan via int'l transfer systems on rise
12 April 09:47 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Kazakhstan greatly hikes its standing as economic partner of Spain, MFA says (Exclusive)
12 April 09:45 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Azerbaijan, Russia key up work on North-South ITC
12 April 09:05 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Russian FM to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
12 April 08:17 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on exports for 1Q2024
12 April 07:36 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Slovenia to vote for Palestine's UN membership
12 April 07:14 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
ADB unveils quantity of projects in Turkmenistan within CAREC Program
12 April 06:45 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Uzbekistan to allocate funds to support agriculture
12 April 06:00 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kazakhstan to effect number of projects in non-ferrous metallurgy in 2024
12 April 05:30 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
US asks China and Türkiye to urge Iran to refrain from escalation in region
12 April 05:22 (UTC+04)
US
Materials
Hamas said ceasefire necessary to obtain information about hostages
12 April 04:31 (UTC+04)
World
Materials
ADB predicts reduction of Turkmenistan's national debt in 2025
12 April 03:15 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Türkiye names passenger figures for Antalya International Airport arrivals in March
12 April 02:16 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
ADB notes growth of Turkmenistan's industrial sector
12 April 01:12 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Iranian FM holds phone talk with UK counterpart
12 April 00:17 (UTC+04)
Iran
Materials
Türkiye reveals export volume of ready-to-wear garments to France for 1Q2024
12 April 00:10 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss cooperation expansion (PHOTO)
11 April 23:58 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Russian FSS prevents terrorist attack in one of synagogues in Moscow
11 April 23:29 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
ADB announces reduction of current account surplus in Turkmenistan
11 April 23:15 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
German FM discusses situation in Middle East with her Iranian counterpart
11 April 23:04 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
World Bank revises Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth forecast
11 April 22:01 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Read more
Sign In
Login
Forgot password?
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Register
Sign Up
Register
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Sign In
Password reset
Reset
Sign In