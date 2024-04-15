Israel lifts ban on classes in education system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Israeli authorities have lifted the ban on classes in the education system and the limit on the number of participants in meetings introduced on the evening of April 13, the press service of the Israeli army (IDF) says, Trend reports.

"Based on the results of the assessment of the situation, it was established that since 00:00 Israeli time that same night, changes were made to the rear instructions. As part of the changes, it was decided to resume educational activities. In addition, the limit on the number of participants in meetings has been lifted," the reports says.