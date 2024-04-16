Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel decides to strike Iran

Israel Materials 16 April 2024 22:39 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Israel has decided to strike Iran, Trend reports.

According to information, the corresponding decision was made following a meeting of the Israeli military cabinet.

It is noted that the strike must be delivered “as soon as possible.”

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

