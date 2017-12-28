US claims F-16s killed top Taliban leader

28 December 2017 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

A team of US Marines called in an airstrike to eliminate a suspected Taliban leader on December 20, but conflicting reports suggest the so-called Taliban shadow governor has been dead for a while, Sputnik reported.

Military.com's Hope Hedge Seck reported December 27 that Qari Fida Mohammad had finally been taken out after planning improvised explosive device and suicide attacks in Afghanistan for more than a decade.

"Through the work of the intelligence sections as well as the operations in here," US Marine Corps Capt. Brian Hubert explained to Military.com, "we were able to conduct a strike on [Mohammad] a few days ago."

"We're very familiar with the battlespace now," Hubert said, which makes sense given the US military's 16-year presence in Afghanistan. Mohammad was evidently first noticed by a US surveillance drone in a vehicle with some deputies and a cousin. "When he was well-positioned as a target, the Marines called in two [US] Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons to execute the strike," the captain said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Initial phase of Southern Gas Corridor just the beginning: US energy envoy (exclusive)
Oil&Gas 27 December 15:33
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 27 December 10:21
Man who left manure at US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's house comes forward
Other News 25 December 23:52
Washington praises Uzbekistan for high security level of US Embassy in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 25 December 11:49
US reveals volume of petroleum import from OPEC
Oil&Gas 25 December 11:31
Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan
Other News 23 December 23:22
Trump signs tax, government spending bills into law
Other News 23 December 01:16
Trump’s tax reform to have two-way impact on OPEC deal
Oil&Gas 22 December 13:50
US stance on Jerusalem "a black page" in history of democracy: Erdogan
Turkey 22 December 13:27
US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku (PHOTO)
Society 21 December 18:52
Turkey to start issuing visas to US citizens in 2019: Deputy PM
Turkey 20 December 18:47
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 20 December 12:55
Uzbek, US presidents mull situation in Afghanistan
Central Asia 20 December 10:45
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms
Other News 20 December 02:11
January 2019 is earliest visa appointment date for Turkish citizens, says embassy
World 19 December 14:48
US House bill not sufficient to stop aircraft sales to Iran
Economy news 19 December 10:10
16 terrorists killed in eastern Afghan provinces
Other News 17 December 00:31
U.S. top diplomat calls for release of two reporters arrested in Myanmar
World 16 December 11:09