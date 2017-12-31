Six people dead after light plane crash in Australia

31 December 2017 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

All six people on board a single-engine sea plane that crashed into Cowan Creek at Jerusalem Bay in Sydney's north on Sunday afternoon have died, police have confirmed, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed about 3.15pm and a search and rescue operation was attempting to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged.

NSW Police confirmed three bodies had been recovered, and an operation was under way to recover the remaining three bodies. There was no further information on the identities of those on board.

There are unconfirmed reports that those on board were four British Nationals, an 11-year-old boy and the pilot.

The aircraft has not yet been recovered, and police said they were unsure whether it would be able to be recovered on Sunday evening.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau identified the aircraft as a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane which was "on a return flight to Rose Bay, Sydney Harbour" from Cottage Point Inn.

Azernews Newspaper
