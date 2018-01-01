High-ranking Indian Army officer jailed for 3 years for extra-marital affair

1 January 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

A military court has ordered the sacking of a high-ranking Indian Army officer after sentencing him to three years in prison for an extra-marital affair with a sub-ordinate officer's wife, Xinhua reported.

The general court martial under the Eastern Army Command based in the eastern city of Kolkata handed down the punishment to an Indian Army brigadier last week, revising its earlier order of a lighter punishment of a loss of 10 years of seniority after he pleaded guilty.

The initial punishment by the court in October last year was revised only after an intervention by the Indian Army headquarters in Delhi, defense sources said Monday.

The extra-marital affair of the brigadier (who name has been withheld) came to light last year after his wife, who works as a teacher in a reputed school in the Indian capital, complained to the Indian Army, prompting an immediate inquiry.

The officer's wife submitted proofs like sexual messages exchanged between her husband and his "lover" on social media like WhatsApp to corroborate her allegations.

A subsequent probe by the Indian Army revealed the affair between the officer, who was then posted in Siliguri town under the Eastern Command, and the wife of a sub-ordinate officer. Both had initially rejected the affair, but the officer later pleaded guilty in the court.

In the Indian armed forces, an affair with a "brother" (another officer) is considered to be a major offense that entails a court martial.

But such incidents are not uncommon in the Indian armed forces.

The Indian Air Force last year sacked a fighter pilot for an affair with a senior officer's wife at an airbase in the western state of Rajasthan. Similarly, the Indian Navy sacked two commanders in Mumbai for extra-marital affair and sending lewd messages to women.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
India rooftop restaurant fire kills 14 during birthday party
World 29 December 2017 17:55
Fifteen dead in fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex, many Injured
World 29 December 2017 04:23
32 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into Banas river in İndia
World 23 December 2017 10:54
Indian companies to produce leather garments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 22 December 2017 12:52
5 killed, many hurt in sugar mill boiler blast in India
World 21 December 2017 12:43
Tiger sends wedding guests to the roof in India
Other News 21 December 2017 08:55
5 soldiers missing after avalanche in India
World 12 December 2017 16:29
15 killed in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh
World 11 December 2017 10:39
India appoints envoy to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 December 2017 19:41
China criticises India over crashed drone on border
Georgia 7 December 2017 13:37
Cyclone batters southwestern India coast killing 14, many missing
World 2 December 2017 14:43
Cyclone Ockhi batters India: Five dead, 22 fishermen missing
World 1 December 2017 13:30
Azerbaijan, India mull co-op issues
Politics 30 November 2017 20:46
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Indian minister of state (PHOTO)
Politics 30 November 2017 11:56
Iran-India IT link a needed step to materialize potentials
Economy news 25 November 2017 11:51
At least 3 dead after Indian train derails in Uttar Pradesh
World 24 November 2017 14:24
Iran looks for new oil market as India turns to US
Business 22 November 2017 15:21
Toll rises to 11 in factory collapse incident in India
World 21 November 2017 13:51