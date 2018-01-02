At least six killed in Pakistan hospital cylinder blast

2 January 2018 05:18 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people were killed after a cylinder exploded within the premises of District Headquarters Hospital on Monday evening, Geo TV reports.

More than 12 other people were reported injured in the incident.

DCO Attock Rana Akber Hayat confirmed that the deaths occurred after a portion of the hospital building collapsed following the blast.

Rescue services said the cylinder explosion damaged a portion of the woman's ward and multiple people are feared trapped in the rubble.

According to the police, two of the dead have been identified and two children are among the dead. Police officials added that the cylinder exploded in a three-room building.

DPO Attock Ibadat Nisar and federal minister Shiekh Aftab reached the area soon after the blast and ordered an inquiry into the blast.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Four reportedly injured in homemade bomb blast in Italy's Turin
Other News 1 January 16:39
Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan
Other News 31 December 2017 16:59
At least 31 injured in Colombia nightclub explosion
Other News 30 December 2017 06:21
OIC condemns blast at supermarket in St. Petersburg
Other News 29 December 2017 12:46
Blast injures ten in St. Petersburg shop, 50 evacuated
Other News 27 December 2017 21:34
Blast in Afghan capital Kabul close to intelligence agency: 3 dead (Updated)
Other News 25 December 2017 08:23
Roadside bomb blast kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan
Other News 24 December 2017 15:10
Iran finds solution to facilitate foreign trade
Business 23 December 2017 17:00
Pakistan not to recognize Armenia as state until fulfillment of UN resolutions on Karabakh
Politics 21 December 2017 16:55
Pakistan, China say economic partners till 2030
World 18 December 2017 17:55
Egypt condemns deadly church attack in Pakistan
Arab World 17 December 2017 21:43
ISIS claims responsibility for Pakistan church blast
World 17 December 2017 19:14
Gas pipeline explosion injures 15 in Karachi
World 13 December 2017 17:05
Pakistan names priority sectors for cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 December 2017 08:00
Over 300 militants surrender in southwestern Pakistan: Officials
Other News 10 December 2017 22:59
Azerbaijan, Pakistan to sign new deals in humanitarian sphere (Exclusive)
Society 10 December 2017 08:00
1 killed, 8 wounded in eastern Afghan mosque blast
World 8 December 2017 14:40
Boat carrying pilgrims capsizes off Pakistan, 14 dead
Other News 8 December 2017 07:12