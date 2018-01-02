Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'

2 January 2018 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

International sanctions and other measures enacted against North Korea are starting to have an impact, Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea," Trump said in a Twitter message.

The president has commented on the recently introduced additional UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang aimed at hampering the development of North Korean nuclear weapons, after the country has repeatedly carried out nuclear and weapons tests, despite the UNSC's actions.

The latter comment comes in the wake of Seoul proposing to hold high-level talks on January 9 with Pyongyang at the demilitarized zone between the two countries. The move was prompted by the North Korean President, Kim Jong Un's New Year address to the nation, in which he expressed hopes that the country's athletes would take part in the upcoming Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea.

However, Pyongyang might reportedly insist on the suspension of military exercises between the United States and South Korea on the peninsula and on Washington's cessation of strategic asset deployments on South Korean territory.

In his speech, Kim Jong Un stated that the year 2018 will mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding, noting that thanks to the Olympics this year "will also become a significant year for the North and the South."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump to North Korean leader: my nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'
Other News 06:13
U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks
Other News 02:15
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Other News 2 January 23:09
South Korea offers talks with defiant North ahead of Olympics
Other News 2 January 17:35
Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US
World 2 January 07:59
Three shot at New Year's Eve party in Tennessee
World 2 January 04:18
Teen killed, 11 seriously injured in US bus crash
World 2 January 02:39
North Korea's Kim says 'open to dialogue' with South Korea, will only use nukes if threatened
Other News 1 January 17:16
South Korea seizes second ship suspected of providing oil to North Korea
Other News 1 January 07:01
North Korea's Kim says nuclear weapons will prevent war with U.S.
Other News 1 January 06:03
At least one dead, 6 injured in shooting in US state of Colorado (UPDATED)
World 31 December 2017 21:25
Azerbaijani musician Chingiz Sadykhov dies in US
Society 31 December 2017 02:42
3 people dead in Houston shooting incident: police
Other News 30 December 2017 07:17
Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12
Other News 30 December 2017 00:23
US Air Force developing swarming cruise missile prototype
Other News 29 December 2017 23:26
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
World 29 December 2017 17:36