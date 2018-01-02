Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'

International sanctions and other measures enacted against North Korea are starting to have an impact, Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea," Trump said in a Twitter message.

The president has commented on the recently introduced additional UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang aimed at hampering the development of North Korean nuclear weapons, after the country has repeatedly carried out nuclear and weapons tests, despite the UNSC's actions.

The latter comment comes in the wake of Seoul proposing to hold high-level talks on January 9 with Pyongyang at the demilitarized zone between the two countries. The move was prompted by the North Korean President, Kim Jong Un's New Year address to the nation, in which he expressed hopes that the country's athletes would take part in the upcoming Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea.

However, Pyongyang might reportedly insist on the suspension of military exercises between the United States and South Korea on the peninsula and on Washington's cessation of strategic asset deployments on South Korean territory.

In his speech, Kim Jong Un stated that the year 2018 will mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding, noting that thanks to the Olympics this year "will also become a significant year for the North and the South."

