Residents evacuated as volcano awakens in Papua New Guinea

All residents have been evacuated from a long-dormant volcanic island in Papua New Guinea which burst into activity on Friday, Radio New Zealand reports.

Kadovar Island, located some 25 kilometres north of PNG's mainland has sent smoke clouds kilometres high and billowing over East Sepik.

The volcanic activity has suprised locals after over forty years of inactivity by Kadovar.

Afer starting mildly around midday Friday, the volcanic activity appeared to be intensifying late Sunday, by which time local authorities had helped move people off the island.

The almost 600 residents of Kadovar have been evacuated by a flotilla of boats to nearby islands, according to the provincial government.

The government also conducted a flyover assessment with the help of Samaritan Aviation.

It describes the volcanic activity at Kadovar as a "critical situation", while around 50 pecent of the small island is reportedly covered by lava.

The 2-kilometre-wide island has a steep 365-metre-high dome, from which a large fissure appears to have opened on one side, reaching down to at least sea level.

Kadovar is around 40 kilometres northwest of Manam Island, from which residents were evacuated in 2004 following a significant eruption in 2004.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news