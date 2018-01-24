Twin car bombs kill more than 30 in Libya's Benghazi (UPDATED)

24 January 2018 04:06 (UTC+04:00)

04:06 (GMT+4) A double car bombing in the east Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday left at least 33 people dead and dozens more wounded, including senior security figures and civilians, officials said, Reuters reported.

The twin explosions shattered the relative calm that had recently returned to Libya’s second city, scene of more than three years of warfare from 2014 until late last year.

The first blast struck outside a mosque in Benghazi’s central Al Salmani district as worshippers were leaving evening prayers.

Some 10 to 15 minutes later, after security and health officials had arrived on the scene, a second, more powerful blast was detonated from a Mercedes parked on the opposite side of the street, hitting an ambulance and causing a higher number of casualties.

One of those killed was Ahmed al-Feitouri of the investigation and arrest unit attached to the general command of east Libyan security forces. A senior intelligence official, Mahdi al-Fellah, was among around 50 wounded, officials said.

The victims also included civilians, among them an Egyptian national employed in a vegetable shop in front of the mosque. Health officials said the toll could rise because some of the wounded were in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

03:08 (GMT+4) A double car bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday left at least 11 people dead and others wounded, according to officials, Reuters reported.

The attack happened in the Benghazi’s Al Salmani district as worshippers were leaving a local mosque after prayers.

