Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

30 March 2018 08:27 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, Japan Meteorological Agency said, according Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 8:17 a.m. local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 36.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east and at depth of 60 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Ibaraki prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far, no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

