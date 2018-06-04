Suicide bomber kills at least eight near peace gathering of Afghan clerics

A suicide bomber on Monday killed at least eight people near Muslim clerics leaving a giant tent in the Afghan capital of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said, Reuters reports.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which underlines a worsening security situation ahead of parliamentary and district council elections set for Oct. 20.

A series of bombings in Kabul has killed dozens of people in recent months and shown no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

