Suicide bomber kills at least eight near peace gathering of Afghan clerics

4 June 2018 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

A suicide bomber on Monday killed at least eight people near Muslim clerics leaving a giant tent in the Afghan capital of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said, Reuters reports.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which underlines a worsening security situation ahead of parliamentary and district council elections set for Oct. 20.

A series of bombings in Kabul has killed dozens of people in recent months and shown no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
Fifty Afghan Taliban leaders killed in rocket strike, U.S. military says
Other News 30 May 15:19
Trump appoints Austin Miller to command US Forces - Afghanistan
US 30 May 02:22
Nine civilians killed in eastern Afghan province
Other News 29 May 11:34
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia has all the tools needed for NATO membership
Georgia 29 May 10:20
Kyrgyzstan supports efforts aimed at stabilizing situation in Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan 28 May 13:36
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 25 May 11:00
Uzbekistan holds lion's share in Tajik electricity export
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:51
Azerbaijan's major cable manufacturer to up supplies
Economy news 23 May 16:23
Uzbekistan expecting US financial support in construction of new railway in Afghanistan
Economy news 23 May 11:29
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:45
Multiple blasts in Afghanistan leave eight dead
Other News 19 May 08:33
Uzbekistan important geostrategic state in region - James Mattis
Uzbekistan 18 May 10:55
Azerbaijan, NATO mull co-op prospects
Politics 14 May 18:38
No decision to set up another Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan — president
Kyrgyzstan 14 May 11:24
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan
Other News 14 May 03:12
Copter destroyed after emergency landing in Afghanistan: MoD
Other News 14 May 01:34
Explosion, gunfire reported In Afghanistan's Jalalabad city
Other News 13 May 13:51