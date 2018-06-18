Head-on crash in NW Bangladesh leaves 11 dead

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a pickup truck in Bangladesh's Nilphamari district, some 360 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Saturday night left at least 11 people dead and eight injured, a senior police official said, Xinhua reported.

Nilphamari district's Additional Superintendent of Police ABM Atikur Rahman told Xinhua that "At least 11 passengers were killed on the spot and eight sustained injuries in the head-on collision between the bus and the pickup truck."

The road accident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. local time also left some passengers critically injured, he said.

All the injured were rushed to local hospitals and clinics, he said, adding that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

