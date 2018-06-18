Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits western Japan

5.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Japan on Monday, Sputnik reported citing Japan's Meteorological Agency.

According to the meteorological agency, the epicenter of the quake was located in the northern part of the Osaka prefecture at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The agency added that the tremors registered in the city of Osaka were measured 4 on Japan’s scale of 0 to 7.

The meteorologists claimed that there was no tsunami risk because of the quake.

Japanese government spokesman announced that there was no major damage reported after the earthquake, Reuters said.

