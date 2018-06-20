Russia, Uruguay reach FIFA knockout stage as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0

20 June 2018 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

The teams have to play with each other, but the game won't change the outcome of the group stage. In the second round, Uruguayan and Russian players from Group A are to face Spain, Portugal, or Iran from Group B, Sputnik reported.

After a goal from Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in his 100th match for Uruguay, the South American side beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Rostov-on-Don, as the Saudi players failed to strike back. Thus, Russia and Uruguay became the first two teams, which had managed to book their places in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

At the moment Saudi Arabia has zero points, just like the Egyptian team, which lost 3-1 to Russia on Tuesday. Both teams have no chance to enter the knockout stage now.

Uruguay, who also beat Egypt 1-0 in their opening game of the World Cup, are now second in Group A, behind Russia on goal difference. The Match between Russian and Uruguayan teams will take place on Monday, June 25.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across Russia.

