Libyan navy rescues 97 migrants off western coast

The Libyan navy said on Sunday that 97 migrants were rescued off the coast of the western city of Zlitan, some 150 km east of the capital Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

The rescued are of four different African nationalities, including 22 women and 26 children. They were on a rubber boat, Libyan navy spokesman Ayob Qassem told Xinhua.

"The rescue operation took place off the coast of Zlitan. The (migrants) were taken to Tripoli naval base and then handed over Tripoli's reception center," Qassem added.

Last week, the Libyan navy rescued more than 1,000 migrants and recovered bodies of 25 others in separate operations.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe because of the insecurity and chaos in their countries.

