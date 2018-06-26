Thailand resumes search for soccer team trapped in flooded cave

26 June 2018 08:44 (UTC+04:00)

A search for a missing teenage soccer team believed trapped in a cave complex in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai entered its third day on Tuesday as concern grew for the welfare of the boys and their coach, Retuers reported.

Teams from the Royal Thai Navy had halted search efforts late on Monday, saying oxygen levels were low in some parts of the complex in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Noon forest park in the province.

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were believed to have been trapped by rising waters inside the cave network when heavy rain hit.

“We must find the children today. We have hope that they are living somewhere in there,” provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told Reuters, adding that each group drafted into the search would work its hardest to find the boys.

The boys’ bicycles and soccer boots were found at the mouth of the Tham Luang caves after they went missing late on Saturday.

A 17-member unit of the Royal Thai Navy has been deployed to find them and underwater drones have joined the search.

So far, the team has searched about 6 km (4 miles) of the 10-km (6-mile)-long cave, said forest park head Damrong Hanpakdeeniyom.

Visitors are usually only permitted to venture about 700 metres (2,300 ft) into the cave complex.

“Inside it is very dark ... and if it rains between July and December then we close it,” Damrong added. “This group went in further than allowed.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags
World 3 June 05:05
Consul General of Uzbekistan in Bangkok appointed
Uzbekistan 25 May 12:52
Chain bombs hit southern Thailand, several injured
Other News 20 May 21:11
PM: Thailand keen to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 27 April 20:53
Fire kills 20 Myanmar migrant workers on bus in Thailand
Other News 30 March 12:24
Thai central bank restricts cryptocurrency trading
Business 13 February 06:12
Thailand bans smoking on 24 popular beaches
Other News 1 February 06:25
Bomb at pork stall in market in Thailand's south kills three, wounds 22
Other News 22 January 11:03
Speedboat carrying tourists explodes in Thailand, 16 injured
Other News 14 January 18:35
Bangkok to host conference on interreligious dialogue - OIC
Other News 15 December 2017 11:17
U.S. envoy for North Korean affairs travels to Japan, Thailand
Other News 9 December 2017 04:15
Car chase and crash in Thailand
World 4 December 2017 12:16
Thailand funfair accident leaves 14 injured
World 20 November 2017 11:34
Three killed, 55 people injured in school bus crash inThailand
World 16 November 2017 11:59
Turkmenistan expanding relations with Asia-Pacific
Economy news 19 September 2017 18:19
US, Thailand discuss N. Korea at strategic dialogue - State Department
Other News 15 July 2017 02:17
Iran to import 1st rice cargo from Thailand after sanctions lifted
Business 10 July 2017 10:09
Iran to import 1st rice cargo from Thailand after sanctions lifted
Business 9 July 2017 14:57