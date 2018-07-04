World Bank calls for global support to help Rohingya refugees

4 July 2018 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said Bangladesh needs more support from the world to help Rohingya refugees driven by violence from Myanmar, as he concluded a two-day visit to Bangladesh with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Xinhua reported.

Kim and Guterres visited the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, a large and densely populated refugee settlement.

"The government of Bangladesh has done the world a great service by keeping its borders open and supporting the refugees. But much more needs to be done and, with approaching monsoon rains, risks of natural disasters and disease outbreaks are increasing. The international community needs to step up support," Kim was quoted as saying in a statement Tuesday.

Kim and Guterres interacted with Rohingya people and visited the transit camp, health centers and women-friendly spaces.

On Monday, Kim met with senior government officials of Bangladesh. While commending Bangladesh for its generosity in providing a refuge for the Rohingya people, he emphasized the World Bank's commitment to help the host community and the refugees.

"We have mobilized 480 million U.S. dollars grant-based support, which will help build country capacity to deal with the crisis," he said.

