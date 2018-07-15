Indonesian police shoot dead three suspected militants

15 July 2018 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesian anti-terrorism officers shot dead three suspected Islamic militants on Saturday in the central Java city of Yogyakarta, police said, Reuters reported.

National police spokesman Mohammad Iqbal said the officers from the elite unit had shot the suspects after being attacked with “sharp weapons and a firearm”.

Two officers suffered arm wounds and police seized four machetes and a revolver.

Iqbal’s statement said the men were believed to be members of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a loose grouping of hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers that is on a U.S. State Department terrorist list.

The majority-Muslim Southeast Asian nation has faced a surge in homegrown Islamist militancy in recent years. In May, around 30 people were killed in suicide bombings in Surabaya, the deadliest attack in over a decade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesian rubber producers enter market of Uzbekistan
Economy news 6 July 15:33
At least 29 dead in new ferry sinking in Indonesia
Other News 4 July 08:42
Volcano on Indonesian island of Bali hurls out ash and lava
Other News 3 July 08:59
Airport in Indonesia's Bali island forced to close amid volcanic ash
Other News 29 June 08:24
Pertamina invites SOCAR to participate in explorations in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 4 June 13:43
Top official: In Azerbaijan, religion considered private matter of every person
Politics 2 June 14:04
Latest
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
Death toll in N. Myanmar landslide reaches 15
Other News 08:19
Azerbaijani SMEs to get financing via new tool from Pasha Bank
Economy news 08:00
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran
Society 07:35
Cargo clearance procedure between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be simplified
ICT 07:00
Haiti’s prime minister resigns amid fuel price hike fallout
Other News 06:13
Norway reconfirms commitment to NATO defense spending target
Europe 05:25
'I don’t know him': Trump reveals what he thinks about Putin
US 04:38
Malta, Huawei sign 5G infrastructure agreement
Turkey 03:53