France won the 2018 World Cup after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final played in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The French won an entertaining final thanks to an own goal from Mario Mandzukic, a penalty from Antoine Griezmann and second half strikes from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, while Ivan Perisic and Mandzukic scored for the Croatians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news