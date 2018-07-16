17 killed, 13 injured in truck-bus collision in S. Pakistan

16 July 2018 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least 17 people were killed and 13 others injured when a truck hit into a passenger bus in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, Xinhua reported citing local Urdu.

Zahid Shah, the senior superintendent of police, said that the accident happened when the semi-trailer truck collided with the bus on a motorway near Matiari district in Sindh province.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding-goers, Shah said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the accident.

The deceased include women and children, the police official added.

Local people, police and rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospitals.

According to official data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year since 2011 in the country, killing more than 4,500 people on average annually.

Traffic police officials said 90 percent of the accidents in Pakistan are caused by human errors.

