Up to 600 Ryanair flights cancelled over strikes by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain

18 July 2018 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Up to 600 Ryanair flights will be cancelled during a two-day strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain next week, Newstalk.com reported.

The industrial action is being taken next Wednesday (July 25th) and Thursday (July 26th), with Italian cabin crew also set to strike on the first day of the action.

During the cabin crew strike, up to 50,000 customers will be impacted each day, with 12% of the airline's European flights cancelled.

The cancellations break down as 200 flights to/from Spain each day, and 50 daily flights to/from both Portugal and Belgium.

Ryanair's website shows that flights between Dublin and the three countries remain scheduled as planned.

Customers impacted have been informed of the cancellations by SMS or email.

In a statement, Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said they have 'done our utmost to avoid' the cancellations.

He said: "These strikes are entirely unjustified and will achieve nothing other than to disrupt family holidays, and benefit competitor airlines in Belgium, Portugal and Spain."

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in the countries affected say they are taking the action after the airline refused to meet a deadline for a series of demands over employment conditions.

The cabin crew strikes are separate to the action by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots, who are planning to strike this coming Friday and next Tuesday.

Ryanair has already cancelled 24 flights between the UK and Ireland for this coming Friday.

Management and representatives of the Irish pilots' union are to meet again for talks this afternoon in a bid to avert the upcoming strike.

