Fighter jets intercepts plane flying near Trump's residence

The F-16 was hoisted on Saturday in the air to intercept an aircraft that has crossed the border of the so-called no-fly zone in the district of the residence of the President of the United States Donald trump at Bedminster (New Jersey), media reports.

According to the Deputy press Secretary of the White house, Lindsay Walters, we are talking about the standard practices in such cases. After intercepting the plane of the offender was escorted from the restricted area, the pilot is currently being questioned.

This is not the first case of interception of civil aircraft in close proximity to residences trump. In the past year this has happened many times in the area of his residence at Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news