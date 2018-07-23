Fighter jets intercepts plane flying near Trump's residence

23 July 2018 04:35 (UTC+04:00)

The F-16 was hoisted on Saturday in the air to intercept an aircraft that has crossed the border of the so-called no-fly zone in the district of the residence of the President of the United States Donald trump at Bedminster (New Jersey), media reports.

According to the Deputy press Secretary of the White house, Lindsay Walters, we are talking about the standard practices in such cases. After intercepting the plane of the offender was escorted from the restricted area, the pilot is currently being questioned.

This is not the first case of interception of civil aircraft in close proximity to residences trump. In the past year this has happened many times in the area of his residence at Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars
Politics 22 July 12:09
The soccer ball Putin gave to Trump is undergoing a routine security check
Russia 21 July 21:02
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
US 21 July 13:50
Trump says those criticizing his ‘too nice’ stance on Putin are hypocrites
US 21 July 12:48
U.S. lawmakers cut anti-ZTE measure from defense bill
US 21 July 12:13
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Commentary 21 July 09:58
Latest
Two injured as gunman fires on church congregation in Nevada - report
US 05:24
Iran to continue nuclear talks with EU: Speaker
Politics 03:38
EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
Europe 02:41
China planning to deploy large unmanned AI submarines by 2020s
China 01:26
Brazil presidential frontrunner Bolsonaro officially confirms candidacy
Other News 00:50
25 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
G20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions: communique
Other News 22 July 23:28
IRGC vows to revenge recent terrorist attacks
Society 22 July 22:51
UAE signs MoU with South Africa over registries collaboration
Arab World 22 July 22:49