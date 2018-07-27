Polish president signs judicial appointments law despite protests

27 July 2018 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law on Thursday a measure effectively allowing the government to choose the next Supreme Court chief, despite street protests and accusations at home and from the EU that it infringes judicial independence, Reuters reported.

The European Union, human rights groups and the opposition have all objected but the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party says an overhaul is needed to make the courts more efficient and eradicate the residual influence of Poland’s communist past.

This month 22 Supreme Court judges were forced into early retirement but chief Judge Malgorzata Gersdorf has refused to go, saying her constitutional term does not expire until 2020.

The legal amendment, which was adopted by the upper house of parliament earlier this week, is designed to make it easier to name the new Supreme Court head.

Non-government organisations planned to protest in front of the president’s office in Warsaw on Thursday evening and more demonstrations are expected in other Polish cities.

Since the nationalist PiS won power in 2015, dozens of judges have been effectively dismissed from the Constitutional Tribunal, the National Judiciary Council, which decides judicial appointments, and now the Supreme Court.

New appointments have used procedures that give parliament, where the PiS has a majority, greater say over the courts and the government more control over judges.

The European Commission is running an unprecedented rule of law investigation and has opened several separate legal cases against Poland, the largest former communist EU state, including some over the Supreme Court.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
FM: Issue of opening Azerbaijan-Poland direct flights is under permanent watch (Exclusive)
Tourism 12 July 07:00
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 July 21:09
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 29 June 07:32
FM: Issue of opening Azerbaijan-Poland direct flights is under permanent watch (exclusive)
Tourism 28 June 13:38
FM: Poland stands ready to support all efforts for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 13:00
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 12:38
Latest
Oil prices kept rising amid supply concerns
Oil&Gas 02:12
We suspect arson, Greek minister says of wildfire
Europe 00:22
Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
Armenia 26 July 23:16
China, Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation
China 26 July 23:13
UN launches program for environmental conservation in Kenya
Other News 26 July 22:39
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 26 July 21:44
Armenian PM's statements don't stand any criticism: political analyst
Politics 26 July 21:33
Banks in Azerbaijan increase total capitalization by 5%
Economy news 26 July 20:57
Agency talks on Azerbaijani insurance companies’ participation in mandatory medical insurance project (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 July 20:47