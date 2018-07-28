Blasts, gunshots reported in eastern Afghan city

28 July 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

A number of explosions were reported in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad and gunshots could be heard in the area of the blasts, local officials said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial government spokesman, said the explosion was reported in the third police district of Jalalabad city but that the exact type and target was unclear.

Smoke could be seen rising from the site as security forces and ambulances rushed to the scene but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The attack is the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad in recent weeks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but recent attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

