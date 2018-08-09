Stolen Bolivian presidential sash, medal recovered at church

9 August 2018 05:21 (UTC+04:00)

Bolivian police on Wednesday said they recovered the presidential sash and medal that had been stolen Tuesday night, Xinhua reported.

"We received an anonymous call indicating they were left in the atrium of Saint Peter's Church, in black bags, inside of which was the valuable material," Johnny Aguilera, director of the La Paz special police task force against crime, said.

The items were snatched from a car belonging to a military official who was in charge of taking them to the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, where President Evo Morales was to wear them at a ceremony marking the 123rd anniversary of the founding of the armed forces.

At the time of the theft, the military official was reportedly at a bordello in the city's red light district.

The official has been arrested and turned over to authorities for dereliction of duty, Aguilera told the state Bolivian Information Agency.

Police are looking for the thieves, who have been identified as Peruvian citizens, he added.

"The fact that they left the jewels doesn't mean the act goes unpunished," said Aguilera.

Video from security cameras showed two individuals opening one of the car doors and taking a backpack that contained the valuable items.

Morales was seen at the ceremony without the medal and sash, which bears the colors of the Bolivian flag and is worn during his inauguration and other official events.

The medal dates back to the country's founding in 1825, when it was presented to Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar.

Both items are in the care of the Central Bank of Bolivia and kept in a vault until needed. The military is solely responsible for transporting them to and from events.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bolivia, Russia to start building nuclear research center in July
Russia 23 June 09:33
China, Bolivia to deepen cooperation
China 19 June 20:25
Bus crash kills 12 in Bolivia
Other News 16 June 06:01
Putin says it is possible to expand military cooperation with Bolivia
Russia 13 June 17:12
Bolivia interested to co-op with Iran in arms industry
Politics 12 May 11:45
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Bolivia
Other News 3 April 00:19
Latest
New Colombia government to review decision to recognize Palestine
Other News 06:34
Brazil's jailed ex-President Lula leads election poll in Sao Paulo
Other News 04:40
Chile's Bachelet chosen to be next U.N. human rights chief
World 03:58
New York City votes to cap Uber, Lyft vehicle licenses
US 02:48
U.S. dollar declines amid trade tensions
Economy news 01:38
Oil prices tumble after U.S. crude inventory data
Oil&Gas 00:52
Gold futures rise as U.S dollar retreats
Economy news 8 August 23:59
Spanish police arrest infamous drug baron
Europe 8 August 23:27
Closer Baku-Tehran co-op over exploration of hydrocarbon in Caspian Sea stressed
Oil&Gas 8 August 22:19