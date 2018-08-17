Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats: authorities

17 August 2018 05:24 (UTC+04:00)

Four planes were forced to make emergency landings in Chile and Peru on Thursday due to bomb threats issued to the Chilean Civil Aviation Authority, it said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Two of the planes were operated by LATAM Airlines and two by Sky, a low-cost Chilean airline, the aviation authority said.

The planes were undergoing checks of passengers, baggage, and their cabins and holds by police and airport security, it said.

