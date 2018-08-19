8 killed, 2 missing in Vietnam due to Typhoon Bebinca

19 August 2018 02:28 (UTC+04:00)

Flash floods and landslides sparkled by Typhoon Bebinca in Vietnam's northern and central regions have killed eight people and left two missing, authorities said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The floods and landslides killed five people in the central province of Nghe An, one in the neighboring province of Thanh Hoa and two in the northern province of Son La, according to authorities of the three localities.

The floods also inundated thousands of houses and dozens of road sections, and forced tens of thousands of people in the two central provinces to evacuate.

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Vietnam's northern and central regions and quickly weakened into a tropical depression on Friday morning, said the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Natural disasters, mainly typhoons, flash floods and landslides, had killed or left missing 78 people and injured 64 others, destroyed over 740 houses, damaged 18,100 other houses, and damaged 12,600 hectares of rice and other crops in the first seven months of this year, said Vietnam's General Statistics Office.

The disasters also caused property losses of around 1,468 billion Vietnamese dong (63.8 million U.S. dollars).

