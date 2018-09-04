Federer loses to Millman, crashes out of US Open

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has crashed out of the US Open, following his 4th round loss against John Millman of Australia, Press TV reported.

The Swiss maestro was dominant in the opening set and claimed it 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, but faced resilience from his Australian opponent in the second set, losing it 7-5.

Federer continued to struggle in the following sets and gave both to Milmman in the tie-breaker at 7-6, 7-6.

The 55th-ranked Australian earned his spot in the quarterfinals after 3 hours and 38 minutes. He will next face Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

