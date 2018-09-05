Japan to ease visa rules for Georgia

Japan has decided to ease visa requirements for Georgian citizens to promote people to people connections and deepen relations between the two countries, Agenda reports.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono announced the initiative at a joint press conference with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani in Tbilisi today.

The ministers commented on several other issues discussed at the meeting.

“Japan regards Georgia as an important partner, we share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. During the meeting with Minister Zalkaliani we discussed how Japan and Georgia can cooperate more closely to advance our bilateral relations."

"For example, Japan plans to cooperate with Georgia in fostering young diplomats, lawyers and other experts who are key players in state building through people to people exchanges. Japan has also decided to ease visa requirements for nationals of Georgia,” underlined Taro Kono and stressed that his first visit to Georgia will strengthen relations between the two countries.

He also said that an agreement concerning a bilateral investment treaty between Japan and Georgia had been reached.

Kono and Zalkaliani also discussed Japan’s Caucasus initiative, with includes two key points: Assistance for human resource development for state building, Support for infrastructure and business environment improvement

“The Caucasus region is a gateway connecting Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Stability in the Caucasus is not only a matter of concern at a regional level, but essential for peace and security of the international society as the whole,” Kono stated, explaining the reason behind the Japanese government’s special approach to the Caucasus region.

Japan will also allocate about $343 million to help Georgia develop its major transport artery, the East-West Highway. The agreement was signed today.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news