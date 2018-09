An explosion was reported outside a sports hall in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday and casualties were likely, officials said, Reuters reports.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast in Dasht-e-Barchi, an area where many of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority live and which has frequently been targeted by bombers.

