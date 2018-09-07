Guatemala tells UN Secretary-General to back off

7 September 2018 06:54 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemala’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should not interfere with the country’s decision to bar an anti-corruption prosecutor, Reuters reported.

“Mister secretary-general, you are at the service of the member states, it is unacceptable and against the purpose of the United Nations to try to be a supranational entity,” Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel said.

Earlier this week, Guatemalan authorities barred Commissioner Ivan Velasquez of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) from entering the country.

An independent international entity, the CICIG was established in 2007 to investigate criminal groups in Guatemala, and it can conduct independent investigations, act in conjunction with the country’s prosecutors and make public policy recommendations to help fight criminal groups.

CICIG’s mandate is renewed by the Guatemalan government every two years, but its head is appointed by the United Nations.

Guterres said through a spokesman on Wednesday that the UN Secretariat had serious concerns about the decision, adding that it did not appear to be consistent with the agreement on the establishment of Commission.

Jovel said on Thursday that the International Commission Against Impunity had meddled in Guatemala’s affairs, pressured Congress to change laws and violated the presumption of innocence.

A representative for the CICIG did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said the country had barred Ivan Velasquez, head of the CICIG, from entry and asked the U.N. to send a replacement.

Guterres said on Wednesday that Velasquez would continue to run CICIG from outside Guatemala.

Morales has been in a dispute with Velasquez, who has tried to impeach the president for corruption and has targeted members of his family over suspected graft.

Morales has denied any wrongdoing and said on Thursday the decision to bar Velasquez was not taken for personal reasons.

The United Nations is facing pushback elsewhere in Central America.

Nicaragua’s government ordered the expulsion of a United Nations human rights delegation soon after it released a report condemning repression and abuses by the government.

At a Wednesday U.N. meeting, Nicaragua rejected an argument by the United States that recent unrest could threaten regional security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s initiative on new cybersecurity convention receives support
ICT 6 September 17:33
Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan 5 September 11:52
UN chief urges parties to Libyan conflict to cease fire
Other News 2 September 08:45
Turkmen president to meet UN Sec. Gen. in New York
Turkmenistan 1 September 13:30
UN assisting Turkmenistan in employment of people with disabilities
Turkmenistan 31 August 20:33
Libya evacuates with U.N. help migrants trapped by Tripoli clashes
Arab World 30 August 16:40
Latest
Vladimir Putin to visit Azerbaijan
Russia 07:39
Free trade regime between Georgia, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded - PM
Business 07:13
Brazil far-right candidate Bolsonaro in stable condition after stabbing
Other News 05:15
Austria to provide 60 mln euros to drought-afflicted farmers
Europe 04:48
Ford recalls two million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns
Other News 03:38
IMF aims for quick conclusion to Argentina talks, peso climbs
Other News 02:13
Jordan, Philippines discuss ties, counter-terrorism
Other News 01:14
Magnitude 8.1 quake hits 123 km South-East of Fiji - USGS
Other News 00:06
5 dead as Spanish rescuers save 107 migrants from Mediterranean
Europe 6 September 23:07