JICA supports the effective management of Tajikistan’s common border with Afghanistan

The signing ceremony of the Grant Agreement for the Phase II of the project “Promoting Cross-Border Cooperation through Effective Management of Tajikistan’s Border with Afghanistan” took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan on November 22, news.tj reports.

The Agreement was signed by Mr. Hideki Tanabe, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tajikistan Office and Dr. Pratibha Mehta, UN Resident Coordinator also UNDP Resident Representative in Tajikistan. Representatives of the Government of Tajikistan, namely the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the First Deputy Commander of Border Troops, the Deputy Chairman of Customs Services under the Government of Tajikistan, the Deputy Chairman of Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan and others attended the ceremony.

According to JICA Tajikistan Office, the Government of Japan has allocated 506 million Japanese yen (appr 4.6 million US dollars) for the second phase of the project for the period of three years. The project aims to promote stability and security in the bordering areas of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, as well as to enhance livelihoods of people living in bordering areas.

Before signing the Agreement, both the Chief Representative of JICA and UNDP Resident Representative emphasized the importance of cooperation in implementing projects aimed at supporting both effective border management and improving well-being of people through trade facilitation and job creation. To this end, JICA is also implementing Livelihoods Improvement in Tajik-Afghan Cross-border Areas project through UNDP. Through these projects the components such as construction of infrastructure, provision of training and procurement of equipment are completed.

JICA understands that ensuring security and promoting trade between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is a challenge for the Government of Tajikistan. However, it is very important for promoting security and enhancing well-being of the people that is a prerequisite for regional stability as a whole. Therefore, JICA will continue seeking for the best ways to support the Government of Tajikistan in achieving its efforts.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2018, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2100 people. JICA Office was established in Tajikistan in 2006 and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 35 projects amounting to more than 349,6 million USD (82 million USD for Technical Cooperation and 267,5 million USD for Grant Assistance), including 13 on-going projects.

