Small plane crashes in metropolitan Sao Paulo, two killed (PHOTO)

1 December 2018 02:07 (UTC+04:00)

A small airplane crashed into a residential area in northern Sao Paulo on Friday soon after takeoff, the fire department said, killing two people and injuring 12, Reuters reported.

The Cessna 210N plane crashed into a two-story building and it was unclear whether the victims were in the plane or on the ground. It had taken off from the small Campo do Marte airfield.

The extent of the injuries was not clear and there was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area saw scattered showers all afternoon on Friday.

TV network Globo showed live images of the small plane’s burned-out fuselage hanging off the side of a burned-out residential building.

Video taken by bystanders just after the crash and aired on Globo showed flames engulfing two buildings and vehicles parked along a street. The fire was under control within half an hour.

