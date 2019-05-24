Brexit Party leader Farage says PM May misjudged mood of Britain

24 May 2019 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nigel Farage, one of the faces of Britain’s Brexit campaign, said Prime Minister Theresa May had misjudged the mood of the country, after she resigned on Friday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party,” he said in a statement.

“Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU. Either the party learns that lesson or it dies.”

